4 moves Texans should make after bringing back Bobby Slowik for one more season
The Texans OC chose to run it back, and Houston should answer with strong offseason moves.
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans' run in 2023 may have ended, but this team is going to run it back with some key pieces in 2024.
Most notably, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is officially returning for this coming season after it was announced that the two sides reached and agreement on a pay raise for him to stick around.
Now that Slowik is returning for 2024, the focus shifts to some offseason moves yet to be made. For the sake of keeping the band together and giving C.J. Stroud the best opportunity to succeed, these four moves are ones the Texans need to make after announcing Slowik's return.
1. Re-sign Dalton Schultz
The tight end position saw some big plays made throughout this last year, with multiple guys stepping up at times, but Dalton Schultz was the constant. The veteran tight end was second on the team in targets with 88 in 2023.
Schultz ended the year with 59 receptions for 635 yards and five scores, proving to be one of the top targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud and someone the young passer trusts in key situations. 35 of Schultz's receptions went for a first down last season, which is a very strong number.
Keeping Slowik means there will be continuity on offense, and one way the team can add to that continuity is by re-signing Schultz and ensuring one of Stroud's favorite targets is back in the fold. Last season, Schultz made $6.25 million. According to Spotrac, Schultz has a market value of over $11 million per season. Hopefully, the Texans figure out a way to keep him on board.