PFF approved or not, the Houston Texans need help at tight end
The Houston Texans shouldn't rely on PFF's praise of a third-year player.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans may not have all of their key players back for 2024. The biggest two on offense include running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz. Both were key contributors to the team's success, and both would be welcomed back. Yet, neither were so good that you can't say there aren't upgrades out there. Namely guys like Saquon Barkley.
How you feel about Schultz is up to you, someone like Noah Fant may be more in demand, but in the eyes of many, Schultz is the best free-agent tight end available. If that's the case, that's going to be a hard player to replace from the roster, free agency, or the draft. So re-signing him seems like the prudent move.
Yet, Pro Football Focus wants us to really buy into third year player, soon to be a fourth-year player, Brevin Jordan. The fifth-round pick out of Miami, Florida, has not shown much in the way of big-play-making ability, and while he has good speed for a tight end, isn't someone that has shown up in big moments.
Yet, PFF believes he's going to be the Texans' breakout player of 2024. Even with Christian Harris on the roster. In his three seasons, he's compiled just 525 yards and five touchdowns over those three seasons, never really showing off in the process. Maybe he can be the team's full-time starting tight end, but the Texans would be wise to replace Schultz if he doesn't want to return with someone of fair quality. A Hunter Henry-type if you will.
The Texans shouldn't draft a tight end replacement in the early parts of the draft, however. It'd be smarter to just go with Jordan next season, as the Texans need to upgrade their secondary and starting offensive line before any other position.