3 moves Texans can still make after trading for Stefon Diggs
After the shockwaves were sent, what's next?
By Ryan Heckman
What a blockbuster the Houston Texans were able to pull off on Wednesday, acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
It was a move that put the rest of the AFC on notice. The Texans had already put together a phenomenal offseason, adding tremendous talent via free agency.
But this? This is on another level. C.J. Stroud now has a Pro Bowl wide receiver to work with, plus additional talented, youthful wide receivers on the roster, still.
With the Diggs trade in the rear view, now, what should the Texans' focus be? There are three key moves Houston should look at making a reality in the coming days.
Focus on best-available cornerback with 2024 second-round pick
One of the biggest needs on this roster, currently, is at cornerback. Currently, Jeff Okudah is slotted to be a starter. Now, that's a risk that could wind up working out. But, if it doesn't? The Texans need a backup plan, quite literally.
And, with their first pick coming in the second round at no. 42, Houston could be staring at some strong options at the position. The Texans might be able to come away with one of: Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Georgia's Kamari Lassiter or Iowa State's T.J. Tampa.
Any one of those three would be understandable picks in the second round and would not only give Houston some great depth, but also a potential starter. Cornerback should definitely be a focus with that second rounder.