Houston Texans news: Oline getting healthy, another first, and shocking the world
The Houston Texans are on a roll after back-to-back wins by 20-plus points. C.J. Stroud is starting to get attention from around the league, I even benched my previous starter in my dynasty football league and called Stroud up off the taxi squad to start going forward.
The fact he's doing what he's doing with a makeshift offensive line and a running game that is still struggling to get going makes it all that much more impressive. But it's not just Stroud that's playing good football either. The Texans are ranked ninth in pass defense and 13th overall, which isn't bad.
The wide receivers are playing excellent ball too and Nico Collins is in the midst of that breakdown season a lot of people were expecting. Add in the veteran leadership of Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods, along with tremendous play from rookie Tank Dell and this receiving corps can be argued as a top-ten unit.
Texans offensive line getting healthy.....for the most part
With Kendrick Green going to IR this week, the Houston Texans needed some good news on the offensive line front and that has finally come in the form of two offensive tackles. Tytus Howard started the season on IR and is now eligible to return. He's back at practice and was listed as a full participate.
Laremy Tunsil, who's been out the last three games, is also back at practice, even though on a limited basis. If both of these guys can get back on the field this week, that would be a huge boost to the Texans, but I think we'd see the greatest impact on their running game. If Houston can get their running game going, look out. The Texans would be a tough team to beat going forward, not that they aren't already.
Yet another first for rookie C.J. Stroud
Stroud threw for another 306 yards and two more touchdowns last Sunday and increased his passing total on the year to 1,212 yards. This ranks him fourth in the league and he's tied for tenth in the league with six touchdown passes.
But what's more impressive to me is the interceptions or lack of them. Stroud became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 1,200 yards and zero interceptions in their first four games. The Texans have their guy for the future and the future is very bright with Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans leading the way.
No fluke here, the Houston Texans are for real
The Texans started the season 0 - 2 and even then, you could see the makings of something special. Over the last two weeks, this team has been playing lights out and putting the AFC South on notice. Adam Schein says the Texans are not a fluke too.
Houston takes on the Atlanta Falcons this week and has a chance to get over .500 on the season. Maybe this is the week the Texans move into the top spot in the division but every team is 2 - 2. The Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend and are underdogs in that. The Colts and Titans face each other. The Texans currently sit in second place in the AFC South.