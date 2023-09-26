Where do the Houston Texans stand in the latest AFC South standings
The Houston Texans got a huge win against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, which gives the Texans a tie-breaker over them for now. The division is certainly up for grabs too. The Jaguars were expected to repeat as division champs; however, they have not looked like champs this season and are floundering.
There is still a lot of season remaining and anything can happen. Including the Houston Texans taking the top spot. C.J Stroud and the Texans are beginning to figure out there passing game, and if the offensive line can get healthy, the running game should improve too.
Then there is the defensive side of the ball too, with a number of injuries going into the Jags game, yet despite missing key players, the Texans defense held Jacksonville to just 17 points. Houston is getting some impressive contributions from a number of rookies too, such as Stroud, Dell and also Henry To'oTo'o has played well too. But let's get into the current AFC South standings and see where the Texans sit.