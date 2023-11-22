Houston Texans need a balanced offense to defeat division Rivals in Week 12
The road to the NFL playoffs is vigorous and requires resilience from players and coaching staff. DeMeco Ryans and his group have handled the pressures of the regular season well heading into Week 12. They are 6-4, ranking second in the AFC South standings. An upcoming match-up against a divisional opponent will be the biggest test for the Houston Texans thus far.
A win in Week 12 will help the Texans secure a potential playoff berth. How will DeMeco Ryans defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Houston Texans must have a balanced offense against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Success throughout the campaign helped Houston establish themselves in post-season conversations. They've faired well against opponents thus far (6-4) and are in a position to steal the AFC South. Consecutive wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals are noteworthy heading into Week 12. Efficient team efforts have been the theme of the most recent weeks. It's helped the DeMeco Ryans squad remain unified towards the end of the regular season.
Offensive explosions are helping the Texans stay above water this season. C.J. Stroud has been a highlight of the campaign, but other players deserve recognition. Nico Collins (696) and Tank Dell (659) led the team in receiving yards. Devin Singletary has also taken Bobby Slowik's offense to the next level. The fifth-year running back earned 262 rushing yards and two touchdowns within the last two weeks. He's revived Houston's rushing attack - allowing Slowik to open the playbook.
Innovations to the ground game will pay dividends on Sunday afternoon. Slowik's offense will take on a stout defense (12th) with few weaknesses. Mike Caldwell's unit ranks 18th against the run (62.7) and fourth in coverage (90.1). A well-balanced offense will keep Houston's opponents on their toes and equate to a productive outing.
Houston Texans need to finish the season strong to clinch a playoff berth
Victory against the Jaguars will help DeMeco Ryans' group etch their way into the playoff picture. They are sixth in the AFC standings (3-2) with seven conference games remaining on the schedule. Doug Pederson's unit is the best team the Texans will face to finish the season. The Texans need to win the rest of their divisional games - starting this week against Jacksonville.
A Week 12 showdown between two of the conference's best franchises will keep fans entertained until the final quarter. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are searching for their fourth straight win and must defeat Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. A win will help the Texans make up ground in the standings. They are a few games behind from securing a playoff berth. They will need all hands on deck to come away with a victory. If Houston defeats the divisional leaders, what else can they accomplish?