The rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars is for more than just the AFC South
The Houston Texans have a massive showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are 6-4 after 10 games and 11 weeks. They are on their way to a major showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team leading the AFC South currently. The Jaguars are 7-3 and have a one-game lead over the Texans for the AFC South.
Yet, the Texans won their earlier matchup this season, meaning that if the Texans knock off the Jaguars this week, then not only will the Texans have sole possession of the AFC South, but they'll be in line for a home-playoff game as well. But that's not all, because if the Texans knock off the Jaguars, take control of the AFC South and hold onto that lead heading into the playoffs, then this team goes from a darkhorse playoff contender to a team that can make some realistic noise.
Can the Texans make it to the Super Bowl if they make the playoffs? Sure, we've seen teams like the New York Giants come in as very average squads, get hot and have some massive upsets. So why not a team like the Texans? But if the team does win the AFC South, knock off a good Jaguars team to take the division on their way and then go in and win their opening playoff game, then this team becomes a real contender for far more than just a playoff apperance.
But it all starts with the Jaguars. Before we even start thinking about contending for the Super Bowl, the Texans have to beat the team(s) that are in front of them. And while losing may not ruin their season, a win really fortifies everything that can happen for the Texans going forward. They'll be in clear control of their destiny and with enough body of work to prove that they can beat anyone anywhere.
This upcoming game against the Jaguars is a statement game in the making, and one that could truly reshape not only the Texans season but the image of the Texans as a franchise going forward.