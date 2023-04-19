Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
The Houston Texans have the second and twelfth picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They just hired their third coach in three years, bringing in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and Houston Texan himself, DeMeco Ryans.
We can look at past drafts from the general manager Nick Caserio for potential trends; however, we have nothing to go off of with HC Ryans. With Ryans being a defensive mind and coming from the 49ers, one of the top-flight defenses in the league, it's possible they lean heavily toward defense.
That said, this team has more needs than just defense but the team has done a solid job thus far adding some potential key pieces through free agency. Such as linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton, while also adding some talent on the defensive line with Sheldon Rankins. You can add safety, Jimmie Ward, to this list as well, among others. Solid additions to the defense.
On the offensive side, the Texans added running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Robert Woods, and tight end Dalton Schultz, three great additions, that will provide solid weapons for whoever the quarterback is. They also added some guys up front to the offensive line with center Michael Deiter and Shaq Mason.
There has been a lot of speculation about the second overall pick and what the Texans might do here. Regardless of the recent reports that Will Levis is now the odds-on favorite to be the number two overall pick, I'm not buying it but I also don't buy into C.J. Stroud being the pick either. So, with that, let's get into my seven-round NFL mock draft.