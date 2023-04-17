Oddsmakers unsure of what Texans will do with No. 2 pick
The 2023 NFL Draft cycle has been a doozy, and with 10 days until the first round on Thursday, April 27th, we still have little clarity.
While odds have shifted towards Bryce Young being the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, he is as high as -1050 at sportsbooks, the Texans are far less certain of a decision in the eyes of oddsmakers.
While CJ Stroud is the top choice in the betting market, is far from a closed case with contrasting reports flying around. Stroud is +160 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 2 pick, but is followed closely by Will Anderson at +175. After that Bryce Young, Will Levis and Tyree Wilson are in the range of +600 and +1000.
No. 2 overall pick odds
Will Texans draft quarterback at No. 2?
There are differing opinions on what the Texans will do at No. 2.
While Stroud was the presumed No. 1 pick for much of the process, it became clear that Houston had Young at the top of its draft board.
Now that Young is going to be gone, it's unclear how the Texans view Stroud and if they would select him if he is available. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and a well connected source on the Texans, described the situation with Houston and Stroud last week.
Peter Schrager of NFL.com also mentioned last week that there could be some chaos at the top of the draft in relation to the No. 2 pick.
Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson are targets for Texans?
In his Monday morning weekly column, Football Morning in America, Peter King mentioned that the Texans, if they pass on Stroud or any quarterback, both Alabama's Anderson and Texas Tech's Wilson are in the mix to help fortify the team's pass rush.
The betting market shows this lack of clarity with Stroud and Anderson neck-and-neck on the odds board, but is it worthwile to look further down the board at someone like Levis, who may be the No. 2 QB prospect for Houston, or Wlson, the one with the massive measurables?
Only 10 days to go before the draft and there is still a lot to be answered.
