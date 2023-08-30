Houston Texans lose key offensive line piece for the 2023 season
Green was the Texans 2022 first round selection.
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans offensive line took a considerable step back due to unfortunate injury luck. Starting offensive guard Kenyon Green was placed on injury reserve yesterday, effectively ending his season before it even began as first reported by NFL insider Ian Rappaport.
After battling knee injuries last season which drastically affected his rookie campaign, the latest injury setback comes in the form of a torn shoulder per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. The injury occurred in the Texans' final preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
PFF gave Green a paltry 37.7 grade for the 2022 season. The 2022 first-round pick played 823 offensive snaps on the campaign, allowing four sacks and committing 12 penalties (tied for the second most among offensive linemen).
Though the stats may not reflect it, Green was set to embark on the 2023 season as the starter again at left guard. His presence along with that of rookie center Juice Scruggs was expected to stabilize the interior of the Texans offensive line. Instead, Green will be watching from the sidelines.
Moreover, the injury to Green severely depletes the Texans' depth. In his stead, former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Michael Dieter is the next man up. With 23 career starts to his name, the former third-round pick has another opportunity at a premier role after inking a deal with Houston earlier this offseason.
The Texans did move to add more depth to the interior following Green’s loss, striking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire offensive guard Kendrick Green. Houston gave up a sixth-round pick in 2025 to make the deal happen.
This past week, Toro Times writer Ronnie Eastham listed the Houston Texans offensive line play as a key factor for them to contend in the AFC South. Agree or disagree, Green was a primary factor in the elevation of that unit.