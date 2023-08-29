5 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Houston Texans
The 2023 NFL season is less than two weeks away and the Houston Texans are ready to begin their first season under first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans. The national media has said the Texans' receiving corps is the worst in the league. Few expect this team to win more than maybe five games.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not sitting here with rose-colored glasses and proclaiming this team a Super Bowl contender; however, there are several things that fans can get excited about, including possibly even a run at a division title. That might be more of a knock on the division itself and not so much the Texans but doesn't matter, just have to win the division.
I've been watching the Texans closely throughout the offseason and preseason and I don't want to give away the things that most excite me about the Houston Texans, but I promise, fans should get behind this team, and support them this season. I know there is a contingency of fans who are already getting down on the team for cutting Desmond King III and Christian Kirksey go but both of these players I did not include on my 53-man roster projection either.
Let's has fans step back and look at the positives and not worry too much about what we think GM Caserio and Coach Ryans should have done and allow this thing to play out as they rebuild this team. But with that, let's get into five things fans should be excited about with the 2023 Houston Texans.