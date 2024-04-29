Houston Texans fans should expect to see players released sooner rather than later
The Houston Texans are prepping to release some players.
By Chad Porto
From the NFL Draft alone, the Houston Texans just added nine new players to the Houston Texans' potential roster for 2024, and as of press time, six (and growing) undrafted free agents. The downside is currently sitting at 15 new players. The high side is looking like possibly 20+ new rookies. Not everyone is going to make the team, and not everyone is going to get cut.
The team does have to worry about its 53-man roster but they have four-odd months to get their current roster size down to 53. However, they aren't going to wait for training camp and the preseason to start cutting players. The NFL allows up to 90 players to be on a team's initial roster camp roster. That number will be cut by 37 by the end of the last week of preseason football.
On top of that, up to 16 players can be held over onto the team's practice squad, many of whom will be made up of the 37 players cut heading into the regular season.
Yet, despite the fact we're four to five months away from needing to make cuts, Nick Caserio has told fans to expect cuts from the team coming in the next few weeks.
Likely, this will happen in about a month, when the team gets a second chance to cut players without having to take on their full owed amount on June 1. This is usually a date when even more talent is cut from NFL rosters, and usually, it's far from the biggest names available. This will likely include older players on their last legs or younger players who haven't been the most well-received.
The reason for the mass exodus around this time usually goes hand in hand with the fact that other teams will look at recently released players as well from the other 31 teams and will want to add some to their own roster for the upcoming training camp portion of the preseason.
So while it may seem like it's coming out of nowhere, the announcement that Caserio is going to some players isn't shocking at all.