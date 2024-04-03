Who will be the odd man out on Texans depth chart after Stefon Diggs trade?
The ripple effects are surely to start coming in.
By Ryan Heckman
Wednesday, the Houston Texans continued their stellar offseason by making a splash trade to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
It was a move that sent shockwaves throughout the AFC and NFL as a whole. Houston was able to land Diggs for the simple price of a 2025 second-round pick -- an unbelievable value.
With Diggs in Houston now and the wide receiver room getting somewhat crowded, it begs the question: will the Texans make a move at the position?
There are a variety of moves the Texans could make following this trade for Diggs, including potentially shopping guys like Noah Brown or John Metchie III. Brown and Metchie may get some type of value in a return for Houston, which could be useful after the team just gave up a second rounder for Diggs.
But, a simple and logical move might actually be to cut ties with veteran Robert Woods.
The Texans and Bills could wind up swapping wide receivers in the end
Woods' contract runs through the 2024 season and he is set to count over $9.7 million against Houston's cap this year. But, if the Texans were to cut him, they would save around $5 million in doing so.
It only makes sense for both Houston and Woods to go their separate ways.
With Tank Dell and Nico Collins also in the room and set to be large parts of the offense, Woods likely doesn't have a clear-cut role. The Texans' wide receiver room is dominated by youth, with guys like Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson also there.
If Woods were to be cut, funny enough, Buffalo could come calling. Back in the 2013 NFL Draft, Woods was a second-round pick out of USC by Buffalo. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills, finishing with at least 500 receiving yards in each of those seasons.
Following his stint with Buffalo, Woods went on to play for the Los Angeles Rams and enjoyed two-straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams in 2018 and 2019. He left L.A. in 2022 to sign with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Texans last offseason.
At this stage in his career, Woods is no more than a WR3. But, the Bills are left without a whole lot to look forward to in their wide receiver room, with Curtis Samuel currently set to be their leading receiver.