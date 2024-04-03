Updated Houston Texans draft picks after Stefon Diggs trade
What a move!
What a morning for the Houston Texans! The team that many think is on the rise for the 2024 season made a blockbuster move on Wednesday morning, acquiring Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in exchange for a second-round pick.
Not only did the Texans acquire one of the best receivers in the league but they got him without having to surrender any picks for this year's draft. An absolute masterclass by Nick Caserio and now C.J. Stroud has another shiny weapon to throw to on the gridiron.
With the trade in the books, let's check out how many draft picks the Texans have at their disposal now.
Texans 2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 2: Pick 42 (from MIN)
- Round 2: Pick 59
- Round 3: Pick 86 (from PHI)
- Round 4: Pick 123 (from CLE)
- Round 4: Pick 127
- Round 6: Pick 188 (from MIN)
- Round 6: Pick 204 (from BUF)
- Round 7: Pick 238 (from NO)
- Round 7: Pick 247
The Texans don't have a first-round pick due to trading it to the Cardinals last year to move up to third overall to nab Will Anderson Jr. Worth it. They might not have a first-round pick but the Texans have plenty of ammunition to work with in the draft, including two second-round picks. They didn't even surrender any 2024 picks in order to acquire Diggs. They also received a sixth-rounder in the trade.
Texans 2025 NFL Draft picks
The Texans parted way with their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but acquired a fifth-round pick and Diggs, of course. They'll now have a pick in every round except for the second round and will have two picks in the fifth round.