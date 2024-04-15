C.J. Stroud told an absolutely wild story about Stefon Diggs trade
It didn't make complete sense at first.
By Ryan Heckman
Have you ever awoken in the morning to a seemingly-normal text from a friend or family member that later made a whole lot more sense? That's essentially how Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud found out the team had traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
The morning of the trade, Stroud woke up just like any other day, and a friend had texted him asking him how he was feeling.
"I'm good fam. How are you?" he replied.
“Then I woke up for real — I was kind of half-awake texting in the bed — woke up, brushed my teeth, washed my face, and then I saw the news ... and I was like, ‘Oh shoot, that's what they're talking about,'" Stroud told the media.
This was the classic example of a star player not necessarily being informed about a big move that was about to go down, which you might take one way or another. The point is, Stroud found out just like the rest of us did. But, he didn't seem too thrown off by not being in on the news to begin with.
Instead, he offered a ton of praise for his new receiver and seemed excited to get to work.
C.J. Stroud is taking the positive approach to Stefon Diggs' arrival in Houston
While fans should be excited about the Diggs addition, he also comes with some question marks. He forced his way out of Minnesota only to seemingly do the same in Buffalo. At times, he's seemed like the type who can be more of a "me" guy than a "team" guy.
But, Stroud doesn't seem too worried about his new weapon.
“He adds a ton of value to that room. There’s a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he’ll spread to the other guys.
"He’s been, really, reaching out to everybody. I think that whole room in general is going to be great. I think we’re all going to eat off of each other, it’s going to be very fun and very exciting just to work with everybody in that room and I’m very excited for it," the second-year quarterback said.
After trading for Diggs, the Texans then wiped away the final years of his contract, making him eligible for free agency in 2025. They're betting on the fact that Diggs will have a monster season and that they'll be able to come to a new contract agreement next year.
At least, that's the hope -- otherwise this trade could wind up backfiring in a major, major way.