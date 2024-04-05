3 reasons why the Houston Texans may have waived the final 3 seasons of Stefon Digg's deal
Why did the Houston Texans make this move?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans landed Stefon Diggs in one of the most surprising and out-of-nowhere moves in recent NFL memory. Diggs is going to be coming into a situation that seems to suit him well. He'll share the number one role with Nico Collins, and will hopefully draw defenders in order to help give a guy like Tank Dell the best matchups possible to succeed. It's a huge coup, but then the Houston Texans went and did something bizarre.
It was announced that as part of the deal for Diggs, the Houston Texans would waive the last three years of his deal, meaning Diggs just became a one-year rental for the Texans. Considering the Texans gave up a second-rounder in 2025 for Diggs, it seems like a pretty expensive rental.
The move, admittedly, baffles many people as it should. It makes no sense.
The Houston Texans are concerned about Stefon Diggs behavior
Stefon Diggs is not a well-liked player in the NFL. Seeing how Minnesota and Buffalo got rid of him for whatever they could should show you just how each team felt about him. He comes with headaches. He can be childish with is cryptic tweets. He may not get along with C.J. Stroud. There are a lot of things that could go wrong, and this may have been a power move by the Texans to show Diggs that he's on thin ice.
Stefon Diggs may not have wanted to play for the Texans otherwise
Not everyone wants to play everywhere. There's every possibility that Stefon Diggs may have wanted to play in the east, lining up somewhere between New England, Baltimore, Carolina, or Miami. He is, after all, from Maryland, so maybe staying local was a priority. He clearly wanted out of Buffalo, so there's every chance he thought he'd get to pick his next landing spot. When Houston came calling, that may not have been an area code he wanted to relocate to at first, and when a star player doesn't get their way, who knows what could happen. This may have been a way to get the trade done while keeping him happy in the process.
The Houston Texans believe this is the best way to re-sign him while keeping him happy
The Houston Texans may want Stefon Diggs long-term but potential concern about his contract may have made the Texans think this was the way to go. If they void the final three years, they show Diggs that they're willing to play ball and work with him, all while paying him what he wants. It's a way to build a relationship and develop a rapport.