C.J Stroud, Dameon Pierce & Steven Nelson are vital in Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Match-Up
Houston Texans Mission #2: Bobby Slowik must incorporate RBs in the offensive scheme
Finding open running lanes at the line of scrimmage is an issue for Houston. They feed their rushers often, but it results in wasted downs. Dameon Pierce is 10th in rushing attempts (109) but 27th in rushing yards. Andrew Beck (53.9) is the second-highest-graded tailback on Bobby Slowik's depth chart. He's had four carries this year but is tied for first among his teammates in rushing touchdowns (1).
DeMeco Ryans' group is third in the AFC South (4-3) with little time to reconstruct the offensive playbook. Defenses respect Slowik's passing schemes but welcome an unproductive ground attack. Incorporating running backs in Houston's passing scheme could equate to more yards at the line of scrimmage. Pierce and Singletary average more than five yards per reception. They've combined for 13 receptions and 114 receiving yards. Screens and quick passes will keep defensive lineman on their toes. More reps for shifty tailbacks will keep the Buccaneers' defense busy. They rank 27th in overall grading (54.8) heading into Week 9.