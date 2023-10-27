Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Tank Dell & C.J Stroud are automatic Fantasy Football starters in Week 8 vs Panthers
The Houston Texans will travel to Bank of America Stadium this weekend to face off against an inter-conference foe. The Carolina Panthers will defend their home field while they look to capture their first victory of the season. We expect DeMeco Ryans and his unit to perform well against a struggling opponent. C. J Stroud is performing well so far. He's led the Texans to a 3-3 record halfway through the campaign.
Which players can fantasy owners rely on during Week 8?
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Outbreak #5: RB Dameon Pierce
Bobby Slowik's offense is a developing group. They've experienced a fair share of success early in the new campaign. Earning yards on the ground has been a dull spot for the unit. Dameon Pierce is an explosive running back but has failed to find wiggle room at the line of scrimmage. Pierce ties ninth in carries (96) but ranks 27th in rushing yards (281). He averages 2.9 yards per carry and scored one touchdown this year. His setbacks make Slowik's offense one-dimensional - adding additional pressure for his rookie quarterback to overcome.
Struggles in the ground game will not cause Houston to abandon rushing the football. They believe Dameon Pierce is qualified enough to make a difference on the team. The second-year tailback needs a little assistance. Help from a developing offensive line will result in a productive weekend for the second-year rusher. The Panthers rank 32nd in run defense (46.4) halfway through the season. Laremy Tunsil and George Fant lead Houston in run-blocking grades. They will establish dominance at the line of scrimmage on Sunday - resulting in a big day for No.31.