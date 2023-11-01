C.J Stroud, Dameon Pierce & Steven Nelson are vital in Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Match-Up
A loss to the Carolina Panthers was a reality check for DeMeco Ryans' unit. It caused fans to overreact. We expect the Houston Texans to redeem themselves at home against the Tampa Buccaneers. A win will require a total team effort.
Here are a few missions for Houston to accomplish on Sunday.
Houston Texans Mission #3: Matt Burke's secondary must limit big plays
Baker Mayfield is making the most of his rebirth. A one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the former first-round pick a chance to save his career. He's led Dave Canales' offense well halfway through the season. Mayfield ranks 13th in touchdowns (10) and 16th in completions (158). His receivers are elite and are hungry for another championship. Chris Godwin ties 20th in receptions (38) and 19th in receiving grade (79.7). His teammate Mike Evans ranks fifth in touchdown receptions (5) - making the duo a threat for opposing secondaries.
Limiting passing yards will assist Matt Burke's group on Sunday afternoon. His secondary is becoming one of the league's best. Steven Nelson is the highlight of the developing group. He leads Houston's secondary in coverage rating (79.8) and interceptions (3). Shaquille Griffin, Grayson Arnold, and Christian Harris have taken Burke's secondary to new heights. Houston ranks sixth in coverage rating (81.5) and needs to perform well to secure a win.