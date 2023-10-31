Mid Season Evaluation for Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans
Nick Caserio and his front office had a busy off-season. They worked diligently to create a new environment for their incoming Head Coach. An impressive stint with the San Francisco 49ers helped DeMeco Ryans earn his first Head Coaching gig. The Houston Texans agreed to a five-year deal with their former inside linebacker. His leadership skills and competitive drive are helping the Texans earn respect throughout the NFL.
What coaching grade does DeMeco Ryans deserve halfway through the season?
Houston Texans DeMeco Ryans Mid-Season Evaluations:
Offense: C -
Bobby Slowik has a diverse group of weapons. They are hungry for success and determined to prove doubters wrong. An impressive start to the new campaign made rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud the center of attention. He's adjusted well to the professional gridiron and plays a vital role in Slowik's scheme. This season, Stroud ranks 13th in passing yards (1,800) and leads rookie quarterbacks in yards per completion (7.6) and passing touchdowns (9). He's surpassed expectations heading into Week 9 but still has room for development. Consistent performances from Houston's rookie is elevating the team. They rank 12th in offensive grading (72.8) - twenty spots higher than last season (32nd).
Struggles on the ground are hindering production this season. Bobby Slowik's offense is one-dimensional, and defenses are beginning to catch on. In Week 8, the Carolina Panthers limited Houston to one touchdown. Dameon Pierce and Devon Singletary tried their best to jumpstart the rushing game. They combined for 22 carries but only produced 76 yards.
Finding wiggle room at the line of scrimmage is an ongoing issue. Houston ranks 23rd in run offense (67.8) and 17th in run blocking (62.9). An unbalanced mixture of passing and running plays could hurt Houston later. DeMeco Ryans and his staff must find ways to balance the offense for a chance to clinch a postseason berth.