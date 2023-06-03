Houston Texans: All-Time top-5 first-round selections
DeAndre Hopkins was the 27th overall selection of the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft. He's one of the top two receivers in Texans' history and you could make an argument that he's the best to suit up for the Texans.
Hopkins played for the Texans for seven seasons before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020; however, he was recently released and is a free agent looking for a new home. Rumors are swirling about where that new home might be but the Texans surfaced as a possibility.
Regardless if he returns to Houston or not, he already holds the Texans’ record for receptions in a season with 115, matching Andre Johnson. Hopkins is second in team history in receiving yards (8,602), catches (632), and touchdown receptions with 54.
Hopkins was voted to five Pro Bowls and is a three first-team All-Pro. In back-to-back seasons, 2017 and 2018, he was top-four in Offensive Player of the Year voting.
Over his career thus far, Hopkins has 853 receptions, 11,298 yards, and 71 touchdowns. While some think his skills have diminished greatly, I believe he still has some left in the tank and will only add to these incredible numbers, making him likely a Hall of Famer when he decides to hang it up.