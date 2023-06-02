Does free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins make sense for the Texans
By Peter Manfre
Former All-Pro wide receiver and Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins is currently a free agent with many suitors lined up. Should the Houston Texans be one of them?
Since trading DeAndre Hopkins on May 16th, 2019, the Houston Texans franchise has lacked a number-one wide receiver. Yes, they had Brandon Cooks, who led the team in many receiving categories during his tenure here, but the Texans have yet to find a bona fide number-one receiver.
The Texans have taken a few stabs at it, drafting Nico Collins and Tank Dell in the third round and John Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, the jury is still out on all three. Of them, Collins has the best potential to be the number one wide receiver NFL teams covet.
There is a good argument to be made that the Texans have yet to have a great need for a number-one wide receiver during their last three years due to the nature of the franchise's trajectory. However, the Texans sent a message since going all in this past draft by selecting the face of the franchise quarterback in Ohio State's CJ Stroud, and your quarterback on defense in Alabama Crimson Tide's Will Anderson Jr. The message is clear: We are ready to start winning.
Could DeAndre Hopkins be a part of this rebuild? Would he even be interested in Houston? Of course, every franchise would love a former All-Pro for the right price. Today we will explore if DeAndre Hopkins makes sense for the Texans' current timeline, his cap figure, and if he would even be interested in returning to the Houston Texans.