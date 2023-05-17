Houston Texans have a looming decision to extend a member of their offensive line
By Peter Manfre
The Houston Texans have spent the last twelve months doing everything they can to shore up their offensive line. They have spent premium draft picks on left guard Kenyon Green and center Juice Scruggs. They made Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid left tackle in the history of the NFL.
They traded a sixth-round selection for right guard Shaq Mason then extended him last week. That leaves Tytus Howard, a former first-round pick in 2018 who is set to make $13.2 million in base salary this season.
The Texans will have to decide on Howard’s contract this off-season or next if they want to keep this core of linemen together. Currently, he is the only one not under contract through 2026. He and Laremy Tunsil allowed the second-fewest sacks as a tackle pair in the NFL last year, with 12 total. Let’s explore if Howard deserves a new contract and if it would it line up with the Texans' short and long-term goals.