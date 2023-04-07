Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful first season under DeMeco Ryans
The Texans allowed 38 sacks a season ago, good enough or 13th best in the league. That’s not bad but when you have a rookie quarterback trying to learn the NFL game and process everything in front of him, protection is paramount.
Texans’ fans I’m sure remember the David Carr days and many believe the lack of protection doomed Carr’s career. Getting Tunsil extended was a huge step in the right direction, along with signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Shaq Mason. A signing that will go under the radar as far as protecting the quarterback is tight end Dalton Schultz, who is an adequate blocker and will help in protection.
Additionally, leaning on running back Dameon Pierce and newly signed Devin Singletary will also help in protecting their quarterback. The Texans have the horses to rely heavily on their run game, which on paper could be very good and should take pressure off their signal caller.
They also added center Michael Deiter, who will compete with Scott Quesenberry for a starting role; however, Deiter comes over with a less-than-stellar resume, having given up 12 sacks between 2019 – 2021, when he started 23 games.