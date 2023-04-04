Should the Houston Texans Trade for Bengals Tackle Jonah Williams?
The Texans are ready to compete after an active offseason
The Texans have been active this offseason as they have looked to upgrade one of the worst-ranking offenses from last year. They have made big moves such as signing Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, former Titans receiver Robert Woods, and a versatile Bills running back Devin Singletary.
Schultz was the prized tight end of free agency as he is an elite pass catcher and a consistent target. Last season, Schultz missed only two games but still put up 577 yards on 57 catches. He became the fourth tight end to have 50 or more catches in the last three seasons behind Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, and Mark Andrews.
Woods brings experience to a young wide receiver corp as he has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt but his numbers have dropped as he has only accumulated 500 yards in each of the past two seasons. As for Singletary, he was signed to bring a one-two punch with Dameon Pierce. Singletary is an incredibly versatile addition to this team. There's still one glaring problem for the Texans though, and that's the offensive line.
Jonah Williams wants out of Cincinnati and the Texans should make a deal
The Texans have nailed free agency so far, but one big hole they still have is the offensive line. The only acquisitions they made so far are trading for Buccaneers Guard Shaq Mason and signing Miami guard Michael Deiter. The Texans have lost linemen Justin McCray, A.J. Cann, and center Justin Britt to free agency. They could stand to add some depth and experience to the line and can do so by trading for Jonah Williams.
Jonah Williams was a prized first-round selection out of Alabama in 2019 by the Bengals and has versatility, being able to play both guard and tackle. His play at left tackle helped take the Bengals to the Super Bowl and deep into the playoffs the past two seasons. He's a very reliable lineman and hardly gets penalized.
However, he is coming off a down year where he gave up 12 sacks and has dealt with multiple knee injuries. I think his injury history and down year could lower the asking price for him and the Texans should take a look at swinging a trade. There can never be enough depth and experience when it comes to the offensive line and protecting the quarterback of the future.