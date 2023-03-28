NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Free agency has swept through the NFL and the Houston Texans were one of the busiest teams. Determined to reshape and upgrade the roster, Houston brought in 18 new players via waivers, signings, and trades. They also re-signed seven of their own, extended Laremy Tunsil, and traded Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to grade all of the moves made during free agency.
Re-signed Jon Weeks, Long Snapper
1 year, $1,317,500
Grade: B+
Special Teams was one of the lone bright spots for the Texans last season. Re-signing Weeks keeps continuity for the unit.
Signed Kendall Sheffield, Cornerback
1 year, $1,010,000
Grade: C
Sheffield isn't going to set the world on fire in Houston, but he's a decent addition as a depth nickel corner and special teamer.
Re-signed Taylor Stallworth, Defensive Tackle
1 year, $1,232,500
Grade: C-
A minimal role player on the defensive line, he seems to be a camp body signing. The Texans may have been better served bringing in a fresh face instead.
Claimed E.J. Perry, Quarterback, from the Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: C
Perry is depth for the offseason and not much more than that.