Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful 2023 season
The Houston Texans’ run defense has to be better in 2023
The Texans’ run defense was abysmal in 2022, finishing dead last allowing 2,894 yards, and giving up five yards per carry. They allowed 25 rushing touchdowns as well, second worst, only to the Chicago Bears.
The team went out and acquired defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, along with former Pro Bowl linebackers, Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman. These three should help shore up the run defense and as expected, the Texans used one of their two first-round selections to select star edge rusher, Will Anderson Jr.
According to PFF, Rankins received a 2022 grade of 73.1, while Perryman and Littleton were each graded at 74.2 and 72.2, respectively.
The team also brought over another defensive tackle, Hassan Ridgeway from the San Francisco 49ers. He played under Coach Ryans last season and knows his defensive style and will be an asset in helping both Rankins and Anderson learn the defense.
Houston added a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball already this offseason via free agency and the draft. The defense will look vastly different from a season ago and should be greatly improved under the tutelage of this new coaching staff with Coach Ryans’ defensive background.