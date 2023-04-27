Houston Texans: The rebuild continues with Hassan Ridgeway
Hassan Ridgeway's 2022 numbers aren't going to jump out at you or wow you in any way but, at only 28 years old, the 6'3", 305-pound defensive tackle will provide some decent depth for the Houston Texans defensive front.
Ridgeway is more of a pass-rushing tackle than a run-stopper, as indicated in his PFF grades, 62.0 and 54.5, respectively. He logged a160 pass-rush snaps a season ago, recording only eight total pressures. Again, his numbers don't jump off the page.
Can Ridgeway become a solid rotational piece on the Texans' defense? He signed a one-year deal worth a reported $4 million. If he doesn't make the team, it's not a big deal to let him go before the start of Week One.
Where does Hassan Ridgeway come from?
Ridgeway played his college ball at the University of Texas and was a fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, 116th overall, in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has bounced around the league since then, three years with the Colts and three with the Philadelphia Eagles, before finding his way onto the San Francisco 49ers roster last season.
Ridgeway elected to forego his senior year at Texan and opted for the NFL Draft. During his three seasons as a Longhorn, he recorded 108 tackles, 17.5 for a loss, and 9.5 sacks.
What does Ridgeway bring to the Houston Texans?
Ridgeway isn't a household name and probably won't make the starting line; however, he brings experience in the defensive system that Coach Ryans will employ with the Texans coming over from the 49ers.
He'll be able to help his defensive linemates, such as another newcomer, Sheldon Rankins, learn the scheme. Anytime you can bring in players that already know your system and trust are a big plus to help lessen the learning curve of other, less experienced players.
While adding experience to the roster, he'll also be a solid depth piece and a rotational guy that can spell Rankins and others to keep them fresh throughout the game. Last season, Ridgeway played several snaps, totaling 284. So, while not a starter, he's not a liability either.