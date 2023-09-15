Houston Texans: 3 ways C.J. Stroud can shine against the Colts
By Brett Hawn
C.J. Stroud completed his NFL debut last week in what was perhaps the most intriguing storyline as the Texans headed into Baltimore. The result was a mixed bag.
Stroud showed glimpses of command and the pinpoint accuracy he was known for at Ohio State, but Houston’s offense failed to produce a single touchdown.
With a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on the horizon, Stroud and the Texans will be looking to rebound in a big way. But what does the rookie have to do in order to put his team in a position to win?
Here are three ways that C.J. Stroud can shine against the Colts in Week 2.
Continue to develop rapport with top targets
One important takeaway from last week’s contest with the Baltimore Ravens is the involvement of two prominent Texans wide receivers; veterans Nico Collins and Robert Woods. Each man had over 10 targets in the game, quickly establishing a rapport with their rookie signal caller.
More of the same will be necessary for the Texans to have a chance at defeating their AFC South rival. Significant involvement from the team’s top two wideouts was an excellent start to the 2023-2024 campaign, but this certainly cannot be an isolated event.
For Stroud to continue his development as early as Week 2, Woods and Collins must be reliable security blankets for the rookie. They were in Baltimore, can they do more of the same at home?