Houston Texans: 3 storylines ahead of Week 3 matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars
Stroud and this receiving corps is turning heads
Throughout the preseason, the Texans receiving corps was much maligned being ranked dead last in the NFL by many media outlets. I can't say that it wasn't warranted but it was more about the group being inexperienced and unproven, not necessarily for a lack of talent.
Through the first two games of the season, Stroud has thrown for 626 yards (fifth in the league) and tossed two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He's completing over 63% of his passes and looks to be the best of the rookie quarterbacks this season, so far.
Nico Collins is having a fine 2023 campaign so far as well. He's currently sixth in the NFL in receiving yards, with 226 yards. Equally impressive, his other NFL ranks are 7th in targets (20), and tenth in receptions (13). He's averaging 17.4 yards per reception and earned a PFF overall of 89.0. In addition to Collins, Tank Dell is starting to catch fire as well.