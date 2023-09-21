Houston Texans News: Stroud good to go, key players return, Collins breaking out, message of leadership
The Houston Texans are two games into their 2023 season and while they haven't won a game yet, there have been some positives. The team is getting ready to take on division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, before the team takes the field on Sunday, there are a few newsworthy items to take notice of.
C.J. Stroud suffered a shoulder injury recently but says he'll be ready to play on Sunday
Stroud was listed as a limited participant on this week's injury report; however, he also carried this same designation last week and he was a full go in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. I think it's safe to say, he'll be on the field again this Sunday when the Texans travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stroud had a great game against the Colts despite the injury and doesn't seem to be affected in any way. If for some reason Stroud is unable to go, Davis Mills will get the call and while many fans may not be happy to hear that, Davis was able to defeat the Jaguars last season.