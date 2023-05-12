The Houston Texans' top 3 most underrated players
By Marc Ray
Nico Collins/ Wide Receiver
It was a disappointing 2022 NFL season for the Texans’ receiving corps as there wasn’t a single receiver who cracked a thousand yards, with leading pass-catchers Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore tallying 699 and 548 yards, respectively.
Despite only playing in ten games, Nico Collins, a 24-year-old former Michigan Wolverine, proved to be a dependable role player. He improved statistically from his rookie season and tallied 481 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 48.1 yards per game, second-most on the team.
With Cooks and Moore leaving the Texans in the off-season, Collins has the opportunity to add more productivity to the team. Despite a Week 13 foot injury that ended his 2022 campaign, Collins has the tools to become an ever more valuable asset for the Texans in 2023. His 6-foot-4-inch stature can help him make jump balls and contested catches, especially in the end zone.
If given more targets, he has the potential for a breakout season as part of a receiver group that includes John Metchie III, Robert Woods, Nathaniel Dell, and other talented players. Collins could have an elite junior campaign that outperforms his last two, regardless of which quarterback is throwing the ball.