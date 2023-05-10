Henry To'oto'o will be the next Houston Texans superstar in 2023
Texans dominate draft, exhibit ready to win now mentality.
The Texans are ready to compete after their fantastic draft, which included trading up to add Alabama edge rusher, Will Anderson Jr. This after selecting the face of the Texans' franchise, Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
The Texans added to their pass rush with the surprise selection of Anderson, who was expected to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans were aggressive in this draft, as they made a trade in every round, whether it was trading up or down. Some of the most notable players selected were Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o, Penn State offensive lineman, Juice Scruggs, and another wide receiver, Houston's, Nathaniel "Tank" Dell.
Henry To'oto'o will be a future All-Pro for the Texans
To'oto'o started off his college career with Tennesse, where he started in 22 games with 140 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. Before his junior year, he transferred to Alabama and was an instant impact for the Crimson Tide. He recorded 111 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.
To'oto'o brings experience, speed, awareness, and fluid coverage skills. The Texans looked to add defensive talent to stop the run as they ranked last in run defense last season. To'oto'o brings great awareness in the run and pass game. He's a good downhill tackler and uses his speed to exploit open gaps.
NFL Network projected him two rounds earlier and ranked him as the sixth-best linebacker in the draft. They compared his play to Buffalo Bills linebacker, Matt Milano. NFLDraftBuzz.com had him projected in the third round as well. To'oTo'o could be one of the big steals of the 2023 NFL Draft.