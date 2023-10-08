Houston Texans: 3 key takeaways from Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
In a low-scoring contest, the Houston Texans put up a good fight against the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn’t enough to notch their third victory of the campaign. A last-second field goal off the leg of kicker Younghoe Koo locked in a 21-19 victory for Atlanta, though it did not come without its fair share of interesting plays.
Plenty of storylines generated excitement for this contest. The battle of the high draft picks was commended, with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Texans rookie sensation C.J. Stroud taking their respective spots on the gridiron.
Both men made their mark for their respective teams, with Robinson securing an impressive touchdown snag to give the Falcons the lead in the fourth quarter.
Stroud was equally impressive for the Texans, nearly leading the team to a comeback victory with his own fourth-quarter heroics, in the form of a late touchdown strike to tight end Dalton Schultz. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get over the hump and extend Houston’s win streak to three.
Despite the loss, the Houston Texans put up a remarkable effort and deserve to have their praises sung for a third straight week. Here are three takeaways from their impressive performance.