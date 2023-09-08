Houston Texans: 3 key players to watch on offense
By Brett Hawn
In two days' time, the Houston Texans will be embarking on their season-long journey. The first stop will be Baltimore, home of the highly touted Ravens.
Armed with a dangerous defense and an improved offense on paper, this team will be no easy task. Key contributions will be necessary for the Texans to prevail, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
With that in mind, which players should we have our eyes on? Here are three key players on the Texans' offense to watch out for.
C.J. Stroud
How will the rookie quarterback fare in his first taste of regular season action? This is the question that will be answered when the 2023 second overall selection C.J. Stroud takes the field in the blue and white.
In the NFL, the offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. For the Texans, any chance at stealing this game from a tough AFC foe begins and ends with its rookie signal caller.
Despite an uneasy preseason, many are optimistic that Stroud has proved that he is ready for his shot at the bright lights. He will have his first chance to prove that notion correct on the road Sunday afternoon.