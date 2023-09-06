Toro Times
5 storylines to watch in Houston Texans' Week 1 matchup

By Ronnie Eastham

Houston Texans
Houston Texans / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
First look at rookie C.J. Stroud

Ready or not, Stroud is taking the field as the Houston Texans franchise quarterback. He just needs to focus on his best asset, which is his accuracy. Get the ball into the hands of his playmakers and do it quickly.

I have huge concerns with the Texans offensive line and that could make it difficult for Stroud and the protection. He will need to quickly process what the defense is doing, get through his progressions, and let the ball fly. Stroud doesn't need to carry the team, just be efficient and don't turn the ball over. He may need to use his legs a bit in this one.

