Everything you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Week 1 matchup
By Brett Hawn
In three days, the Houston Texans will face off against their first opponent of the 2023-2024 regular season. The team will be tested early, as they travel to Baltimore to face off against the Ravens.
This Baltimore team was a tough matchup in 2022, finishing with a 10-7 record. Only the Cincinnati Bengals had a better record in the AFC North.
For the Ravens, defense was their calling card last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Baltimore finished third in the NFL in points against with 315. Their secondary is among the league's most lethal, with incumbent stars Marlon Humphrey, sophomore Kyle Hamilton, and Marcus Williams highlighting a very talented group.
Though their secondary is their strength, don’t count out the rest of the defensive unit. Veteran stars Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen make up a solid linebacking core, while nose tackle Michael Pierce is among the leaders of a talented defensive line.
On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore endured a down campaign, finishing 19th in the league. The dismal performance led to the firing of longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman, bringing in renowned offensive mind Todd Monken to take his place. The adjustment to a new scheme is one that will pose as a test to the Texans in this contest.
Add in the fact that Baltimore brought in first-round rookie Zay Flowers, and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster a weak wide receiving corps, and you have yourself a dangerous group of skill position players surrounding 2019 MVP signal-caller Lamar Jackson.
For the Houston Texans, keeping pace with a proven AFC contender will do wonders for their growth and improvement as a team. As for rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud, the welcome to the NFL period is on, and there is no room for slip-ups against a tough Ravens front.
If the Texans are able to pull off the upset, it will be in large part due to the performance of the offense. All eyes will be on them on Sunday.