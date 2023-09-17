Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from Week 2 loss.
By Brett Hawn
In what was a critical divisional matchup for this young group, the Houston Texans dropped their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Though the loss certainly stings, there are some important observations to be made from this performance.
From continued momentum on the offensive side of the ball to the continued positive trajectory of Houston’s prized rookies, there are certainly some positives to be made from a challenging situation. However, there were some recurring negatives that once again hindered the Texans’ chance of coming away with a needed victory.
Here are three important takeaways from the Texans' Week 2 defeat.
C.J. Stroud increases his stock
Every single time the Houston Texans take the field, rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud is the talk of the town. What did the second overall pick do today? Will he show major signs of improvement?
With rookies, it is important to preach patience but it is hard not to be impressed with Stroud’s resolve earlier this afternoon. The rookie came out firing on all cylinders and left the day as one of the more impressive players on the field.
With the Texans falling behind early, the passing game became a point of emphasis. Stroud responded by completing 30 of his 47 passing attempts for 384 yards and two touchdowns.
Nico Collins was once again the primary beneficiary, finishing the contest with over 146 yards receiving. Compared to last game Stroud was able to spread the ball around more, with four different receivers being targeted seven or more times and eight receivers recording at least one reception.
The best signal callers are able to keep the defense on their heels by spreading the ball around to multiple different playmakers. Stroud showcased that potential in this contest.