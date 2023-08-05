How the game of football has slowed down for Nico Collins
By Brett Hawn
Heading into the second week of Houston Texans training camp, one of their most important offensive players is making significant strides. In an interview with local media yesterday following practice, wide receiver Nico Collins explained the overall impact the new Texans offensive scheme has had on him thus far.
“I feel like it’s making the game slow down a little bit in my head,” Collins said yesterday when asked about the impact of the new scheme implemented by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. “I feel like the last two years have been rushed and going really fast in my head but I feel like this year I’m kind of seeing the defense, seeing the coverages, you know, realize what release I got to take. Just slowing down the offense a little bit and continue to keep going. I feel like there’s always room for improvement in your game.”
For Collins, the transition to Bobby Slowik’s offensive scheme represents the third time in his short NFL career that he has not only had to learn a new set of plays but deal with a new coordinator entirely. Consistency is key for a young player’s development and the Houston Texans have struggled to find that in an offensive play caller thus far.
In his previous two seasons, Collins has amassed 70 receptions for 927 yards and three touchdowns in 24 contests according to Pro Football Reference. At 6’4” and 215 pounds with blazing speed, there is untapped potential to be had with the 24-year-old receiver.
With Slowik’s new offensive scheme mirroring that of the San Francisco 49ers' West Coast offense, there is massive potential for multiple playmakers to emerge and make their statement this season. With quarterback C.J. Stroud in town already showing a strong connection with Collins, the sky is the limit for this duo as the regular season rapidly approaches.