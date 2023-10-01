Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from a thrilling Week 4 performance
By Brett Hawn
One week after dropping 37 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans once again eclipsed the 30-point mark. In a dominant all-around performance, the Houston Texans handily defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6.
With the win, the Texans improve to 2-2 on the young season and are showing glimpses of a team that fans hope can replicate what Jacksonville did last season; go from worst to first.
The Texans looked dominant from start to finish, turning in their most complete performance of the campaign thus far. With so many positive takeaways from this game, here are three that stood out from the rest.
Nico Collins rebounds in epic fashion.
Nico Collins did not have the easiest time against a stingy Jaguars secondary, but he had his way against the Steel Curtain. With rookie signal caller C.J. Stroud slicing and dicing, Collins served as a primary beneficiary.
The 24-year-old stepped up as a big-time playmaker and was the catalyst for the Houston Texans offense. Collins finished with seven receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the game.
The breakout continues for the third-year receiver, emerging as a legitimate threat on the perimeter. At this current pace, Collins is set to easily smash his career highs in receptions (37), receiving yards (481), and touchdowns (2).