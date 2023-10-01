3 reasons why the Houston Texans will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Houston Texans entered Week 3 as an 8-point underdog but left EverBank Stadium with their first win of the season after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. Now, the Texans are looking to start a winning streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It won't be an easy task though.
The Steelers are coming off a two-game winning streak of his own and have one of the top defenses in the league. C.J. Stroud is off to a hot start to his NFL career but the Houston offensive line doesn't match up favorably against a Pittsburgh defensive front led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
That said, it's too early to rule out the Texans just yet. It's true that they've mustered a sole win this year but they have enough pieces in place to pull off the upset. With that in mind, here are three reasons Houston will get their second victory of the year.
3. The Texans offensive line will hold their own vs. the Steelers
The Steelers currently lead the league with 13 sacks and 40 total pressures. Meanwhile, the offensive trenches are arguably Houston's most glaring weakness right now. Then again, they did an outstanding job of keeping CJ Stroud's jersey clean, giving up no sacks.
The level of difficulty will increase considerably on Sunday but the group fared well in Week 3 without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who's dealing with a knee injury. However, they should be able to build on last week's performance and once again hold their ground.
While it's hard to see Houston fully containing the Steelers' defensive front, they should be able to consistently give Stroud ample time to work his magic.