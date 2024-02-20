Full list of Texans free agents in 2024: What will Houston's pass-rush look like next year?
Outside of Will Anderson, things may look different next season.
It's a good thing that the Texans have Will Anderson, because their pass rush may look a whole lot different next season. Heading into the new league year, rushers Derek Barnett, Jonathan Greenard, and Jerry Hughes are all unrestricted free agents. Greenard led the team in sacks (12.5), while Hughes (three sacks) appeared in 17 games for the Texans. And despite only playing in six games this year, Barnett (2.5 sacks) finished ranked as PFF's 19th best pass rusher.
Outside the pass rush, there are plenty of notable free agents on the Texans' roster. Safety Adrian Amos, running back Devin Singletary, and tight end Dalton Schultz headline what is one of the bigger class of free agents (36) across the NFL. Singletary led the Texans in rushing attempts (216), yards (898), and touchdowns (four) this last season, and at only 26, figures to have plenty of teams interested in him.
Schultz is another player who's in line for a raise this march. He led all Texans tight ends in receptions (59, second-most on the team), yards (635), and touchdowns (5). After leaving Dallas to come to Houston last year, Schultz had a bounce back season of sorts with the Texans, improving in receptions, yards, and catch percentage. He's appeared in at least 15 games in five of his six pro seasons.
Full list of Texans free agents in 2024
- C Scott Quessenberry
- C Keaton Sutherland
- CB Steven Nelson
- CB Tavierre Thomas
- CB Kris Boyd
- DE Derek Barrnet
- DE Jerry Hughes
- DE Jonathan Greenard
- DT Sheldon Rankins
- DT Teair Tart
- DT Hassan Ridgeway
- FS Eric Murray
- FS Adrian Amos
- G Michael Dieter
- ILB Denzel Perryman
- ILB Neville Hewitt
- RB Cameron Johnston
- RB Devin Singletary
- RB Dare Ogunbowale
- RT George Fant
- RT Charlie Heck
- SS Kareem Jackson
- T Josh Jones
- TE Dalton Schultz
- WR Noah Brown