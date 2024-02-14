Dalton Schultz sends clear message to Texans about his future in Houston
The Houston Texans had a magical season in 2023 when nobody expected them to. The pieces were enough to propel them to an AFC South division title (their first since the 2019 season) and win a playoff game against the red-hot Cleveland Browns.
A big part of the Texans' success in 2023 was tight end Dalton Schultz, who signed a one-year deal with them last offseason. Schultz finished his inaugural year in Houston with 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns.
Naturally, Texans fans would like to see Schultz back in H-Town for the foreseeable future and luckily for them, Schultz would also like to return to the Texans in 2024.
While appearing on Sports Radio 610, Schultz said "I'd love to be in Houston. There's no doubt about that. I loved my time."
Dalton Schultz wants to be back with the Texans in 2024.
The best news when re-signing a key free agent is that the player wants to come back. Schultz has already said as much, which is a good start for the Texans here.
Spotrac projects that Schultz's market value will be three years, $34.1 million with an annual salary of $11.3 million. Fortunately, the Texans have plenty of salary cap space to play around with this offseason (sixth-most in the league at $57.6 million, according to Over the Cap) so bringing back the fan-favorite tight end is absolutely doable.
The Texans need to make that sure that unlike the Jaguars after people starting hyping them up, that they don't crumble and continue to remain a playoff contender. If the Texans put together an impressive offseason and make the right moves, there's no doubt that they can win the division again and vie for a Super Bowl.