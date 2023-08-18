Former Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney signs with Baltimore Ravens
By Brett Hawn
After speculation of a potential reunion, former Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is heading elsewhere. The three-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The pact is worth a maximum of $6 million according to fellow NFL insider Ian Rappaport.
The former first-overall pick of the Houston Texans spent the last couple of seasons with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 26 contests with the team. In those games, Clowney amassed 65 tackles, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles according to Pro Football Reference.
Clowney enjoyed the best stretch of his career in the blue and white of the Houston Texans, with all of his Pro Bowl appearances coming in that five-year stretch with Houston. In those five years, Clowney provided the team with solid play, recording 29 sacks, 205 total tackles, and five fumble recoveries. For his career, the veteran has 43 total sacks, 320 tackles, and 90 tackles for loss.
Though there was brief consideration to bring Clowney back into the fold, the Texans ultimately felt comfortable enough in their group to stick with the current core. As it stands, the team brought in two new starters for the defensive line via the signing of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and the selection of Will Anderson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft.
These two along with incumbents Maliek Collins and Jonathan Greenard make up what is projected to be an improved unit on paper, with Rankins and Anderson Jr. infusing some much-needed pash-rushing juice. While Clowney could have surely added to that mix, the Texans are a young team focused on smart long-term investments. Simply put, Clowney doesn’t fit that timeline.
Moreover, if the Houston Texans can continue to build on their performance against the New England Patriots last week, where they recorded three sacks and applied constant pressure, will they even need to add any more players prior to the season?