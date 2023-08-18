Houston Texans: 3 intriguing storylines ahead of Miami Dolphins showdown
By Brett Hawn
While the NFL preseason may appear to some as a drag, there are quite a few enticing storylines and tidbits surrounding each week. For the Houston Texans, there are many different things to be excited about.
A dominant week of team offense, a stingy and resilient defense and the continued gelling of team personnel highlight the growing stock of these Houston Texans. This week’s action will continue to further test these notions.
Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s contest against the Miami Dolphins, the team looks to claim another victory after marching into Foxborough and slaying another AFC East foe, the New England Patriots. This week in joint practices with Miami, the Texans again looked the part.
What other storylines are there to watch for the Houston Texans? Here at Toro Times, we identified three key storylines heading into the second week of preseason action.
Will C.J. Stroud bounce back in his second start?
Though no official winner has been crowned in the race for the Houston Texans starting quarterback job, all recent momentum has gone in favor of rookie C.J. Stroud.
The 21-year-old took the majority of the first team snaps in joint practices and proved that decision was rightly warranted. On Wednesday, Stroud put on an offensive clinic, routinely finding his targets and showing excellent command in what was a dominant day for the Texans' offense. The result? A second straight start in tomorrow’s contest.
Stroud’s NFL debut was a forgettable one, completing two of his four passes for 13 yards and an ugly interception. Could this week’s practice results be a sign of improvement?
With the ugly start in the rearview mirror, having the confidence of the coaching staff and team to start a second straight contest is a massive boost to Stroud’s stock in his quest to become a full-time starter. A strong performance against the Dolphins could very well secure him the job.