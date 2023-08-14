‘Finally,’ Why Houston Texans training camp scuffle has been long awaited for DeMeco Ryans
By Brett Hawn
When you think of new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, you think of intensity. The fiery leader wants his guys to play with a chip on their shoulder, with the desire to prove that they belong in the National Football League.
Yesterday’s practice scuffle between linebacker Christian Harris and running back Devin Singletary symbolized the intensity the Texans intend to bring this season. For Ryans, the scuffle is looked at as a positive rather than a hindrance.
“To see the scuffling in training camp, I would say, finally,” Ryans said in an interview with local media following Sunday’s practice. “That’s what training camp is about. Sometimes you gotta get tired of hitting the same guy over and over again right?
You know, the linebackers, the running backs, they’re going to thud up a lot in practice and of course, we want to be safe and keep guys up, but also it’s going to get a little chippy and that’s how I want to play. Offense and defense I want to play with an edge. I want to play with that chip on our shoulders but also we still have to play within the rules. It’s part of camp, you see it, you know, it’s not the worst thing to happen because it shows that guys truly care about what they’re doing. They want to be really good at it. They’re just two competitors going at it and I don’t have a problem with it.”
Coming off a miserable 3-13-1 campaign, the Houston Texans have shown life thus far in practice and in their lone preseason game, a victory against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. For organizations truly dedicated to improvement, the intensity dials up as early as the team portion of practices, with the Houston Texans making a point of it early and often.