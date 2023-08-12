3 ups and 2 downs in the Houston Texans pre-season opener
The Houston Texans won their preseason opener against the New England Patriots by a score of 20 - 9. There were certainly some highlights and players that flashed but there are also some concerns the team will need to address before pre-season Week Two.
Houston didn't play some of their projected starters, including some of their offensive line and maybe they should have. But whatever your opinion was going into the game, should not be changed simply by what we saw in this first preseason game. Take it with a grain of salt and understand, there is a long way to go still.
The Texans came away victorious and now get ready to join the Miami Dolphins for a few joint practices this week on August 16th and 17th. They will face off against each other for Week Two of the preseason on August 19th in Houston.
We don't know the plan as far as starters in the next game and with only three preseason games, teams seem to be random as far as when they play their starters and for how long. My hope is that Week Two will give us a sneak peak of what will likely be the starting unit going forward.
The Texans played a solid game all around and most importantly got out of the game with minimal injuries. Only fullback Andrew Beck limped off the field early in the second half; however, we don't know the extent of the injury and he was able to walk off on his own.
Let's get into the ups and downs from the Houston Texans' performance against the New England Patriots in the preseason Week One.