‘I just want to see them not blink’ DeMeco Ryans on expectations for Houston Texans rookies in first preseason game
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans rookies will be getting their first taste of NFL action against the New England Patriots tomorrow night. Among the starters is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has been wowing many with his arm ability, leadership, and poise in the pocket.
As is the case with most rookies making their debut to NFL game action, the jitters can seep their way in. Speaking with local media following yesterday’s practice, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made clear what his expectations are in Foxborough.
“C.J. [Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud] goes out in his first game, as with all of our rookies, and what do I want to see out of those guys? I just want to see those guys not blink,” Ryans said. “I want to see them go out and continue to do what they’ve done in practice. Not try to make too many big plays. It’s just about them focusing on their craft or what they’re doing. I want to see guys go out and not make it too big. I want to see that the game isn’t too big for guys, I want to see guys go out and operate efficiently, guys fly around, have some fun, play the game.”
Among the important rookies set to make their Texans debut are rookie wideouts Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and the aforementioned signal-caller C.J. Stroud. Each player holds the expectation of being a major contributor to an improved Texans team.
Patience is the common mantra pushed by Ryans and the Texans coaching staff as these rookies are set to begin their professional journey. For each rookie, every rep will be valuable and the learning opportunity against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is one that will serve them well as the season continues to heat up.