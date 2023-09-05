Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud named team captain ahead of 2023-2024 regular season
By Brett Hawn
A Houston Texans rookie has already emerged as a key leadership figure. After recently winning the starting quarterback job over Davis Mills, signal caller C.J. Stroud was named a Texans team captain according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd team.
The 21-year-old was one of four captains named for the 2023-2024 season. Safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward, and stalwart offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil were the other three selected for the honor.
Stroud’s attitude and work ethic on and off the field have already caught the attention of his veteran teammates and it has shown. With the captain selection, it is clear that his Texans teammates already have a great deal of respect and faith in the young gunslinger.
Stroud was renowned for his leadership and football acumen as a starter in college. These traits led to promising results for the 21-year-old, ending his collegiate career at Ohio State with a 66.3% completion percentage, 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions according to Sports Reference.
These on-the-field numbers were pivotal in the Texans' decision to make Stroud the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The good times didn’t stop rolling there.
Teammates and coaching staff alike praised Stroud for his attention to detail and mindset as a student of the game. After a rough preseason debut that had many questioning his readiness as a starter, Stroud did not relent. He instead made it his mission to use the performance to fuel his own desire for greatness, to prove to the Houston Texans and the NFL alike why he deserves to be on the big stage.
That is the energy that won over his teammates. That is the energy of a true leader. That is who C.J. Stroud is, and a large reason why he is already an emerging leader for a young and upstart Houston Texans team.