Early Houston Texans 53-man roster prediction before training camp
With training camp just around the corner, everyone will have their own version of what the 53-man roster should look like in Week 1. The Houston Texans will have a much more difficult time this year than in previous years making roster decisions. For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Texans are deep at positions all across the board.
So, what direction will they go this year? Let’s dive into a pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction.
Offense
Quarterback: CJ Stroud, Davis Mills
Running back: Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan
Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Ben Skowronek, John Metchie III, Noah Brown
Tight end: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano
Offensive line: Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher, Kendrick Green, Charlie Heck, Jarrett Patterson
Defense
Defensive end: Will Anderson Jr, Danielle Hunter, Dylan Horton, Derek Barnett, Solomon Byrd
Defensive tackle: Foley Fatukasi, Denico Autry, Mario Edwards Jr, Tim Settle, Kurt Hinish
Linebacker: Christian Harris, Azeez Al-Shaiir, Henry To’oTo’o, Neville Hewitt, Jacob Phillips, Jamal Hill
Cornerback: Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley Jr, CJ Henderson, Desmond King II, Jeff Okudah, Myles Bryant
Safety: Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock, Jimmie Ward, Eric Murray
Special Team
Kicker: Ka’imi Fairbairn
Punter: Tommy Townsend
Long snapper: Jon Weeks
In this, the Texans decide to stick with two quarterbacks, the two whom they drafted. Case Keenum is shipped off to a quarterback-needy team after Houston receives trade calls about their backup quarterbacks for the second year in a row. Houston also sticks with six wide receivers. However, none of them are Robert Woods. After acquiring Ben Skowronek and Noah Brown, both of whom can play slot, Woods is left looking for a job.
The Texans also don’t keep a fullback on the roster, instead relying on their tight ends, and Ben Skowronek to do the job. Skowronek has played fullback with the Los Angeles Rams before, opening up a roster spot for the Texans to go deeper elsewhere this year.